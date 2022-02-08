Here are the 9 new head coaches for NFL teams that had openings this offseason

Nine head coaching jobs have come open in the National Football League this offseason, and as of Monday night, they’re all filled.
Here are new coaches and where they came from:
Chicago Bears
- New coach: Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Matt Nagy
Denver Broncos
- New coach: Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Vic Fangio
Houston Texans
- New coach: Lovie Smith (Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach)
- 2021 coach: David Culley
Jacksonville Jaguars
- New coach: Doug Pederson (former Philadelphia Eagles head coach -- was not on a coaching staff in 2021)
- 2021 coach: Urban Meyer (interim coach Darrell Bevell)
Las Vegas Raiders
- New coach: Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Jon Gruden (interim coach Rich Bisaccia)
Miami Dolphins
- New coach: Mike McDaniel (San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Brian Flores
Minnesota Vikings
- New coach: Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator)
- Can’t be made official until after Super Bowl.
- 2021 coach: Mike Zimmer
New Orleans Saints
- New coach: Dennis Allen (Saints defensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Sean Payton
New York Giants
- New coach: Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator)
- 2021 coach: Joe Judge