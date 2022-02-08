Here are the 9 new head coaches for NFL teams that had openings this offseason

New NFL head coaches Lovie Smith (top left), Mike McDaniel (top right), Brian Daboll (bottom left) and Dennis Allen (bottom right).

Nine head coaching jobs have come open in the National Football League this offseason, and as of Monday night, they’re all filled.

Here are new coaches and where they came from:

Chicago Bears

New coach : Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator)

2021 coach: Matt Nagy

Denver Broncos

New coach : Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator)

2021 coach: Vic Fangio

Houston Texans

New coach : Lovie Smith (Texans defensive coordinator and associate head coach)

2021 coach: David Culley

Jacksonville Jaguars

New coach : Doug Pederson (former Philadelphia Eagles head coach -- was not on a coaching staff in 2021)

2021 coach: Urban Meyer (interim coach Darrell Bevell)

Las Vegas Raiders

New coach : Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator)

2021 coach: Jon Gruden (interim coach Rich Bisaccia)

Miami Dolphins

New coach : Mike McDaniel (San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator)

2021 coach: Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings

New coach : Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator) Can’t be made official until after Super Bowl.

2021 coach: Mike Zimmer

New Orleans Saints

New coach : Dennis Allen (Saints defensive coordinator) Reported Monday night (Feb. 7) by Adam Schefter.

2021 coach: Sean Payton

New York Giants