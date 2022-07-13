NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik, center, smiles as he is congratulated while passing the team box after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, in this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, file photto. Chicago won 5-3. The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of any change coming anytime soon. Speaking publicly for the first time Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, since baseball's Cleveland Indians announced Monday they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz reiterated the same message the team shared this summer after lingering questions about Native American team names returned to the forefront.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)