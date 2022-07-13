72º

NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik, center, smiles as he is congratulated while passing the team box after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver, in this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, file photto.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, the team announced.

The deal is worth $2.5 million per year, the team reported.

Kubalik, 26, scored 15 goals last season, the fifth most on the Blackhawks team, along with 17 assists. Before joining Chicago in 2019, he played in the Czech Republic.

Steve Yzerman has been busy to start NHL free agency, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with multiple signings, including signing Andrew Copp to a five-year deal, Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal, and Olli Maatta to a one-year deal.

