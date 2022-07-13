NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, the team announced.
The deal is worth $2.5 million per year, the team reported.
Kubalik, 26, scored 15 goals last season, the fifth most on the Blackhawks team, along with 17 assists. Before joining Chicago in 2019, he played in the Czech Republic.
Steve Yzerman has been busy to start NHL free agency, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with multiple signings, including signing Andrew Copp to a five-year deal, Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal, and Olli Maatta to a one-year deal.
More: NHL Free Agency 2022: Tracking Detroit Red Wings rumors, news
UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a 2-year contract. pic.twitter.com/hvFUpe7nAt— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022