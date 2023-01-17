Apparel company to launch Detroit Kronk Gym shirts in select Meijer stores

DETROIT – Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC has launched its first retail product line in select Meijer stores, which includes exclusive Detroit Kronk Gym shirts.
Legendary Detroiter, International Boxing Hall Of Fame, and World Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward founded Kronk gym, which was run out of the basement of the oldest rec centers in Detroit.
The gym began receiving notoriety during the late 1970s as prospects like Thomas “Hit-Man” Hearns, amongst other world champions and top contenders, was discovered and trained there.
Steward’s passion for the sweet science has been memorialized in a youth development (entirely free) program called ESCOT, or Emanuel Steward Champion of Tomorrow, an after-school youth program developed to help at-risk youth throughout Metro Detroit.
Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC, Kronk Gym and ESCOT are gathering to help launch this collaboration while mentoring and training the children in the ESCOT program, as they will train in athletics and boxing.
The boxing training includes:
- Learning the proper techniques and sportsmanship
- Receiving tutoring and school help
- Mentoring by school coaches to help build confidence and learning skills on how they can help others in the community
Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m., the children within ESCOT will be learning from some of the best, including but not limited to:
- Jeff Styers; ESCOT Founder, Kronk Partner, and former boxer.
- Sylvia Steward-Williams; Emanuel’s daughter and Kronk Partner
- Marie Steward; Emanuel’s wife and Kronk Founder Emeritus
- Thomas “Hit-Man” Hearns*; Legendary champion boxer who was the first to win world titles in five weight divisions and trained by Steward
- Milton McCrory; World Champion and Kronk Coach
- Hilmer Kenty; Kronk’s First World Champion
- Bronco McKart; Former World Champion
- Tarick Salmaci; Former North American Champion and Reality TV star from “The Contender”
- Anthony Tomey; Former Pro baseball player with Detroit Tigers Organization (AAA Toledo) and Co-Owner of Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC
The event will be held at Kronk Gym at 32150 Dorsey St. in Westland, MI.
A portion of the proceeds from sales of the shirts will benefit ESCOT.