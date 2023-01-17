Apparel company to launch Detroit Kronk Gym shirts in select Meijer stores

** FILE ** The Kronk Center appears under a cloudy sky in this Feb. 3, 2006 file photo in Detroit. The Kronk, the dingy, overheated basement gym that has produced more than two dozen world champions, is nearly down for the count, and Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward isn't sure whether he should throw in the towel. Steward has been reaching into his own pocket to keep the Kronk running in the eight months since Detroit shut down the recreation center that houses it because of a major budget shortfall. The city is permitting the gym to stay open, provided that Steward continues to run it and submits a monthly fee to cover utilities. But the potential knockout blow came the weekend of Sept. 16-17, 2006 when police say thieves entered the building through a window and made off with copper pipes from the basement boiler room, cutting off the gym's water supply. Copper, the value of which has skyrocketed on the New York Mercantile Exchange, is now a popular target for criminals across the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DETROIT – Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC has launched its first retail product line in select Meijer stores, which includes exclusive Detroit Kronk Gym shirts.

Legendary Detroiter, International Boxing Hall Of Fame, and World Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward founded Kronk gym, which was run out of the basement of the oldest rec centers in Detroit.

The gym began receiving notoriety during the late 1970s as prospects like Thomas “Hit-Man” Hearns, amongst other world champions and top contenders, was discovered and trained there.

FILE-This May 26, 2004 file photo shows president of the Kronk Gym Emanuel Steward, left, sharing a laugh with Tommy "Hitman" Hearns during testimony on legislation to reform the boxing industry at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Steward, the owner of the legendary Kronk Gym and one of boxing's greatest trainers, has died. He was 68. Victoria Kirton, Steward's executive assistant, says Steward died Thursday Oct. 25, 2012 in a Chicago hospital. She did not disclose the cause of death. (AP Photo/Daymon J. Hartley, File) (AP2004)

Steward’s passion for the sweet science has been memorialized in a youth development (entirely free) program called ESCOT, or Emanuel Steward Champion of Tomorrow, an after-school youth program developed to help at-risk youth throughout Metro Detroit.

Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC, Kronk Gym and ESCOT are gathering to help launch this collaboration while mentoring and training the children in the ESCOT program, as they will train in athletics and boxing.

The boxing training includes:

Learning the proper techniques and sportsmanship

Receiving tutoring and school help

Mentoring by school coaches to help build confidence and learning skills on how they can help others in the community

Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m., the children within ESCOT will be learning from some of the best, including but not limited to:

Jeff Styers; ESCOT Founder, Kronk Partner, and former boxer.

Sylvia Steward-Williams; Emanuel’s daughter and Kronk Partner

Marie Steward; Emanuel’s wife and Kronk Founder Emeritus

Thomas “Hit-Man” Hearns*; Legendary champion boxer who was the first to win world titles in five weight divisions and trained by Steward

Milton McCrory; World Champion and Kronk Coach

Hilmer Kenty; Kronk’s First World Champion

Bronco McKart; Former World Champion

Tarick Salmaci; Former North American Champion and Reality TV star from “The Contender”

Anthony Tomey; Former Pro baseball player with Detroit Tigers Organization (AAA Toledo) and Co-Owner of Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC

The event will be held at Kronk Gym at 32150 Dorsey St. in Westland, MI.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the shirts will benefit ESCOT.