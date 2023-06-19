Zetterberg, Rip Hamilton, LaMarr Woodley among 10 inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

DETROIT – Henrik Zetterberg, Rip Hamilton, and LaMarr Woodley are among the 10 new members inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame for 2023.

This year’s class was announced Monday, June 19, and includes two professionals, four amateurs, one coach, and three others.

All 10 members will officially be inducted Sept. 14 at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit. Click here to buy tickets.

“This year’s class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history,” Hall of Fame Chairman Scott Lesher said.

The class was voted on by current and former journalists, sports executives, and representatives from smaller halls of fame in the state, as well as the public. Former U of M Associate Athletic Director Bruce Madej and Detroit News sports journalist Tony Paul acted as co-chairs.

Here are the 10 inductees:

Henrik Zetterberg

Zetterberg spent all 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Red Wings, including six as a captain.

In 1,082 games, Zetterberg scored 337 goals and had 623 assists. His best season came in 2007-2008, when he led the Wings to a Stanley Cup title with 92 points and a +/- of 30. He capped it off with a Conn Smythe Trophy for his playoff heroics.

Richard ‘Rip’ Hamilton

Nobody could drill elbow jumpers like Rip.

In nine seasons with the Pistons, Hamilton averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 46.9% from two-point range and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Hamilton played in three All-Star games during his Pistons tenure. The team won the 2004 NBA championship, went to the NBA Finals again in 2005, and went to six straight Eastern Conference finals.

LaMarr Woodley

Woodley committed to the University of Michigan out of Saginaw High School, where he won a state title in football.

Woodley played four seasons at Michigan from 2003 to 2006. He racked up 177 tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, and 24 sacks.

As a senior, he was named a unanimous First-Team All American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Sierra Romero

Romera was a four-time All-American for the Michigan softball team -- the first in program history. Three of those were first-team honors.

In four seasons from 2013-2016, Romero batted .443 with 82 homers, 44 doubles, 305 RBI, and nearly four times as many walks (224) as strikeouts (63).

She was the Michigan Female Athlete of the Year in both 2015 and 2016, and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Ryan Miller

A native of East Lansing, Miller became a star goaltender for the Spartans during his college career.

He won the Hobey Baker award in 2001 and was named a First-Team All-American.

Miller is the all-time NCAA leader in saves percentage (94.1%) and shutouts (26). He also owns the second-best career goals against average, at 1.54.

Lorenzo White

White is the all-time leading rusher in Michigan State football history and was twice named a First-Team All-American.

From 1984 to 1987, White carried the ball 1,082 times for the Spartans, racking up 4,887 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 265 yards.

White finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting as both a sophomore and a senior. Bo Jackson won the award in 1985, and Tim Brown won it in 1987.

Rick Comley

After playing college hockey at Lake Superior State and earning All-American honors, Comley became one of the best coaches in state history.

He led Northern Michigan to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 1980 and 1981 and then a national championship in 1991.

Comley took over as the head coach of Michigan State in 2002 and led the Spartans to a national title in 2007.

In 38 seasons as a head coach, Comley went 783–615–110.

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick

The longtime St. Clair resident called pro hockey games from 1973-2020, both locally and on the national level.

He was the lead NFL play-by-play voice for the NHL on NBC and NBCSN.

Colleen Howe

“Mrs. Hockey” was a sports agent and manager who represented her husband, Gordie Howe, as well as her sons in their hockey and business interests.

She is credited for bringing Junior A hockey to the United States before her death in 2009.

Dawn Riley

The Detroit native is known as the most honored woman in the history of United States sailboat racing.

She was a team captain, skipper, and America’s Cup crew member in around-the-world races.