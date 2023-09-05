Feel the Bern: Get ready for the biggest Detroit Lions game in years

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DETROIT – This just might be the biggest game the Detroit Lions have played in many years. They will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs were favored by 6.5, but the first break of the big game goes to Detroit. That’s because at their final practice today, KC’s all-world tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee, and he is uncertain for the game.

Now, it’s just over 48 hours until the two teams play. A lot can happen during that time. Kelce could get healthy fast and play, or he won’t be able to, and as head coach Andy Reid says, “Next man up.”

Reid is saying the same thing about his all-world defensive tackle, Chris Jones. He’s been holding out for a new contract, and so far, the Chiefs haven’t budged. The math says the Chiefs could be down two of the league’s best players.

What does that all mean for Thursday night? Check in at 8:20 p.m. on Local 4 and see if either is in the starting lineup. The Lions’ chances really hinge on the Lions. Both of those guys could be out, and Patrick Mahomes could put 50 on the board.

Chances are better that if both are out, it will be a close game, and that’s all you want. You get the feeling whoever gets the ball last will be the winner.

Fingers crossed. Rabbit’s feet in place. See you Thursday from Kansas City!