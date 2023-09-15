Why did Barry Sanders walk away from football? He says that answer is coming

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders (20) carries the ball during a 24-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikins on October 6, 1991, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Betsy Peabody Rowe/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Barry Sanders is widely regarded as one of the best running backs and Detroit Lions players of all time, but there’s always that one elephant in the room.

Why exactly did he walk away from football?

On Friday, Sanders revealed that he’s spent the last year filming a movie about his life with Amazon Prime.

“The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all,” he posted.

The movie, entitled “Bye Bye Barry,” will be available to stream starting Nov. 21.

You can see a preview in his tweet below.