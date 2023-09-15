Why did Barry Sanders walk away from football? He says that answer is coming

DETROIT – Barry Sanders is widely regarded as one of the best running backs and Detroit Lions players of all time, but there’s always that one elephant in the room.
Why exactly did he walk away from football?
On Friday, Sanders revealed that he’s spent the last year filming a movie about his life with Amazon Prime.
“The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all,” he posted.
The movie, entitled “Bye Bye Barry,” will be available to stream starting Nov. 21.
You can see a preview in his tweet below.
Over the last year I have been filming the definitive movie on my life with @PrimeVideo & @AmazonStudios - The great mystery of why I walked away will be answered once and for all. Stream #ByeByeBarry on November 21st. @Lions @NFL @NFLPA @ProFootballHOF @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/mrFV8K00W1— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 15, 2023