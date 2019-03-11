Detroit Lions release linebacker who allegedly punched officer, refused to pay cab fare

On Saturday Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager, Bob Quinn, released a statement in response to the arrest of the team's linebacker Trevor Bates.

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions have released linebacker Trevor Bates, who was arrested in January for allegedly punching a police officer and refusing to pay cab fair.

The team made the announcement on Twitter amid a flurry of high-profile free agent signings.

The #Lions have released LB Trevor Bates. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 11, 2019

“We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York," general manager Bob Quinn said at the time. "We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

The Lions signed wide receiver Danny Amendola on Monday morning before landing cornerback Justin Coleman, defensive end Trey Flowers and tight end Jesse James in the afternoon.

