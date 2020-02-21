Report: Red Wings claim D Cody Goloubef off waivers

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have claimed defenseman Cody Goloubef off waivers.

Goloubef, 30, was placed on waivers Thursday by the Ottawa Senators, a team he has been with for the past two seasons. In 24 games with the Senators this season, Goloubef has a goal and an assist.

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets at 37th overall in 2008, he has been quite the journeyman ever since with stints in several organizations including Columbus, Colorado, Buffalo, Boston and Ottawa. Goloubef has 158 NHL games on his resume, but most of his pro career has been spent in the AHL.

The move by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to pick up Goloubef on Friday is an indication that he plans to move another defenseman -- perhaps veteran Trevor Daley -- before Monday’s trade deadline.