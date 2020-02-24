Red Wings claim F Dmytro Timashov off waivers

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have picked up forward Dmytro Timashov off of waivers.

Timashov, 23, was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. In 39 games played with the Leafs this season he had 4 goals and 5 assists. He was a 5th-round pick (125th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

The Detroit #RedWings today claimed left wing Dmytro Timashov off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/PjgYLJO9ix — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 24, 2020

NHL insider Bob McKenzie reports Timashov may have asked the Leafs for a trade before he was placed on waivers. He spent three seasons playing with Toronto’s AHL affiliate the Marlies before making the NHL roster this season.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.