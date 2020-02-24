43ºF

Red Wings claim F Dmytro Timashov off waivers

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 21: Dmytro Timashov #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have picked up forward Dmytro Timashov off of waivers.

Timashov, 23, was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. In 39 games played with the Leafs this season he had 4 goals and 5 assists. He was a 5th-round pick (125th overall) by Toronto in 2015.

NHL insider Bob McKenzie reports Timashov may have asked the Leafs for a trade before he was placed on waivers. He spent three seasons playing with Toronto’s AHL affiliate the Marlies before making the NHL roster this season.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.

