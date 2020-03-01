Lyn St. James to race at 2020 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Corporation will bring something new this year -- a little bit of time traveling with the historic Trans-Am Series.

Additionally, racing legend Lyn St. James will join the field on Belle Isle.

RELATED: Racing legend cruises into the D

St. James has been racing for more than 40 years. She’s raced Le Mans and won twice at Daytona. She was the first woman to win Rookie of the Year honors at the Indianapolis 500 in 1992. She’s also the first woman to race at more than 200 miles per hour.

The Trans-Am Series will take her back to her roots.

RELATED: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix needs volunteers for 2020

St. James said she’s excited about racing in Detroit because it’s the Motor City.

“Some places I go they aren’t really into it as much,” St James said.

She said she’d love to see more women get into racing and hopes her involvement inspires a new generation of drivers.

RELATED: Tickets on sale for 2020 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Corporation will take place at Belle Isle Park on May 29-31. Tickets can be purchased here.

For complete coverage go to ClickOnDetroit.com/GrandPrix.