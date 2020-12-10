New Michigan State football uniforms with ‘Gruff Sparty’ logo: Is this trash?

Welcome to another edition of “Is this trash?” where we ask the very simple question about, well, it could be about anything but so far we’ve limited it to sports uniforms.

Today’s study is the brand new Michigan State football uniform that they plan to wear this weekend at Penn State (3:30 p.m. Saturday -- ESPN).

The Michigan State Football twitter handle unveiled the uniform in a video Thursday morning -- please review closely:

Now answer the question:

I say no -- no this is not trash, far from it.

This is a very solid uniform. Are those pants a darker shade of green, or black? Either way, it looks good.

Of course, we love to see “Gruff Sparty” in on the action -- he’s never been on the football helmet, according to SpartanJerseys.com. Over the decades, Michigan State’s football helmets have featured different variations of the Spartan logo, the block “S” logo, player numbers, or nothing but a stripe.

The Spartans actually wore winged helmets wayyyy back in the day.

