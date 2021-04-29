MSU draft prospect overcomes obstacles to reach NFL dreams

DETROIT – With the NFL Draft starting Thursday night, there’s a player coming out of that may be familiar to Michiganders.

Michigan State University linebacker Antjuan Simmons might not go in the first round, but he’s still overcome a lot to get to this point.

Simmons was born in Detroit and grew up playing Detroit PAL football.

“I knew by age four or five that I wanted to be an NFL player,” Simmons said.

He’s now on the verge of living out his dream, but he said it’s what happened in between that shaped him into the man he is.

