Red Wings sign center Pius Suter to two-year contract

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Pius Suter #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to get around the stick of Darren Helm #43 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Pius Suter to a two-year contract.

Suter, 25, is a native of Switzerland where he played several seasons with Zurich SC of the Swiss-A pro league. Then he signed as an undrafted free agent last year with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He scored 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 55 games with the Blackhawks. Now he’s heading to Detroit where he may have the chance to reconnect with former Guelph Storm (OHL) teammates Tyler Bertuzzi, Givani Smith and Robby Fabbri.

Suter collected his first three goals in his sixth NHL game back in January against the Red Wings. The Blackhawks won, 6-2.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

