Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local Sports

Red Wings sign center Pius Suter to two-year contract

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Pius Suter, Red Wings, Center, Steve Yzerman, Grand Rapids Griffins, Free Agency, NHL, Detroit Red Wings, Western Michigan, Belle Tire, Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Guelph Storm, Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, Givani Smith
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Pius Suter #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to get around the stick of Darren Helm #43 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Pius Suter #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to get around the stick of Darren Helm #43 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Pius Suter to a two-year contract.

Suter, 25, is a native of Switzerland where he played several seasons with Zurich SC of the Swiss-A pro league. Then he signed as an undrafted free agent last year with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He scored 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 55 games with the Blackhawks. Now he’s heading to Detroit where he may have the chance to reconnect with former Guelph Storm (OHL) teammates Tyler Bertuzzi, Givani Smith and Robby Fabbri.

Suter collected his first three goals in his sixth NHL game back in January against the Red Wings. The Blackhawks won, 6-2.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

Previously:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter