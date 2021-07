TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 3: Ryan Murphy #6 of the Minnesota Wild skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Next Generation NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Wild defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Ryan Murphy to a one-year contract.

SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman reports it’s a two-way deal.

Murphy, 28, spent this past season with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. He was drafted back in 2011 out of the Kitchener Rangers, 12th overall.

Murphy adds depth to Detroit’s defensive group, allowing the organization to move him around more freely between the Red Wings and the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

NHL free agency opens noon Wednesday, July 28.

