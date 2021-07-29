Mostly Cloudy icon
Report: Darren Helm leaving Red Wings, signs with Avalanche

Veteran Detroit winger signs with Colorado

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, left, and Detroit Red Wings' Darren Helm chase a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Darren Helm signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche this week, effectively ending his long tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

The deal is reportedly worth $1 million. Helm, 34, became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The left wing was drafted by the Red Wings in 2005, 132nd overall in the 5th round. He played 18 playoff games with Detroit in his rookie season en route to the 2008 Stanley Cup championship. He has been a mainstay for the Red Wings ever since, appearing in 744 games for 112 goals and 139 assists.

Helm has battled tough injuries for years, hampering his availability. However, when he is healthy he has remained a fast winger who can help kill penalties. He played 43 games with Detroit this past season, scoring 3 goals and 5 assists.

NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.

Previously:

