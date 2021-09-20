Detroit Lions will wear white-on-white uniforms against Packers: Is this trash?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will wear new white-on-white uniforms when they play on the road Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

And that means it’s time for another edition of ClickOnDetroit’s “Is this trash?” in which we examine a new team uniform and put it to a vote.

The Lions usually wear silver or Honolulu Blue pants with their white jerseys. In fact, the blue pants are relatively new. White pants, however, are brand new to the franchise.

#Lions will be wearing their white-on-white uniforms for tonight's road game against the Packers❕🏈



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/JnEkyol4SZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2021

We here at ClickOnDetroit approve. We think this is a very fine look for our Lions. No, it is not trash, in fact we are going to call this the opposite of trash -- mint condition.

But what do you think? Vote here:

