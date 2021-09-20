Detroit Lions will wear white-on-white uniforms against Packers: Is this trash?

The Detroit Lions will wear new white-on-white uniforms when they play on the road Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.
And that means it’s time for another edition of ClickOnDetroit’s “Is this trash?” in which we examine a new team uniform and put it to a vote.
The Lions usually wear silver or Honolulu Blue pants with their white jerseys. In fact, the blue pants are relatively new. White pants, however, are brand new to the franchise.
#Lions will be wearing their white-on-white uniforms for tonight's road game against the Packers❕🏈— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2021
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/JnEkyol4SZ
We here at ClickOnDetroit approve. We think this is a very fine look for our Lions. No, it is not trash, in fact we are going to call this the opposite of trash -- mint condition.
But what do you think? Vote here:
