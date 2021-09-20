Mostly Cloudy icon
Detroit Lions will wear white-on-white uniforms against Packers: Is this trash?

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
The Detroit Lions will wear new white-on-white uniforms when they play on the road Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

And that means it’s time for another edition of ClickOnDetroit’s “Is this trash?” in which we examine a new team uniform and put it to a vote.

The Lions usually wear silver or Honolulu Blue pants with their white jerseys. In fact, the blue pants are relatively new. White pants, however, are brand new to the franchise.

We here at ClickOnDetroit approve. We think this is a very fine look for our Lions. No, it is not trash, in fact we are going to call this the opposite of trash -- mint condition.

But what do you think? Vote here:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

