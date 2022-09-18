Central Michigan run roughshod over Bucknell 41-0

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Lew Nichols III ran for 166 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and Central Michigan dominated Bucknell in a 41-0 win on Saturday.

The Chippewas (1-2) posted their last shutout almost a year to the date when they beat Robert Morris 45-0 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. Nichols has led Central Michigan in rushing in 10 of its last 11 games.

Nichols scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 3 and 15 yards for a 20-0 Central Michigan advantage before halftime. The Chippewas got on the board when Daniel Richardson threw 10-yard touchdown to Joel Wilson to end a 12-play, 80-yard drive.

Richardson threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and in a reserve role after Richardson’s departure, Jase Bauer ran for two scores from 10 and 8 yards out.

Ethan Grady threw for 96 yards for Bucknell (0-3).