MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle to close Friday for ‘Peace March’

DETROIT – A planned march against police brutality in Detroit on Friday will close the Belle Isle bridge for several hours.

Michigan State Police issued this alert:

On June 5th, the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3 00 PM for the Belle Isle Peace March. This will include both inbound and outbound traffic. This closure will insure the safety of all participants.

If you are on the island after three you will not be able to leave the island till after the march is concluded. Please plan accordingly.

Peace March info:

The program will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5 at Gabriel Richard Park just off of E. Jefferson and end at Gabriel Richard Park

Parking will be available just West of the MacArthur Bridge

The MacArthur Bridge will be closed during the March for participants to cross.

All are welcome and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask

This march is organized by millennial leaders from Detroit with support from the Joique Bell Charity, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department.

