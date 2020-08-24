Pickup truck driver ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-96 near Davison in Detroit

DETROIT – A pickup truck driver was ejected from a vehicle and killed Monday morning in a crash on westbound I-96 in Detroit.

Westbound I-96 is closed at Davison due to the deadly crash.

Michigan State Police said at about 7:30 a.m. troopers were called to the crash. An investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck tried to make an abrupt exit from the westbound I-96 local lanes. However, his pickup side-swiped another vehicle and rolled several times, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the pickup driver and a passenger were rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

