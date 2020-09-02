LIVE TRAFFIC: Flooding leads to road closures in Metro Detroit

Lanes are blocked on Southfield Freeway (M-39) northbound after Warren Avenue and southbound after Joy Road due to flooding.

The left shoulder and left lane are also blocked on Interstate 94 westbound after Interstate 75.

Rain is expected for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the activity will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Below are freeway updates from the Michigan Department of Transportation: