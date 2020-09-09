Driver in critical condition after crashing into bridge, tree in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – A Redford woman is in critical condition after crashing a vehicle into a bridge and tree in Ferndale early Wednesday morning.

Ferndale police say at about 2:30 a.m. the 40-year-old woman crashed into a bridge at Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue, and then struck a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Officials say the woman may have suffered from a medical condition.

No other injuries were reported at this time. No roads have been closed due to the incident.

More News