Eastbound I-94 lanes closed in Ypsilanti due to traffic incident

Drivers asked to avoid the area Saturday

YSPILANTI, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of eastbound I-94 near Huron Street due to a traffic incident.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced at 3:52 p.m. Saturday that all lanes are closed due to a traffic incident that occurred in the area.

Officials have not yet released additional details regarding the incident, or if there are any injuries are related to the incident.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we share updates on this developing story.

