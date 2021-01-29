Northbound I-75 closed at US-24/Dixie Highway due to crash

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Northbound I-75 is shut down Friday morning at US-24/Dixie Highway in Oakland County due to a crash near Grange Hall Road.

Michigan States Police said the crash happened early Friday morning -- troopers were dispatched about 2:35 a.m. to northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Holly Township.

Event Message: Freeway Closed at US-24/Dixie Hwy Exit 93. Northbound Traffic use Dixie Hwy North. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 29, 2021

“Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound on I-75 when they lost control and crashed into the ditch,” reads a statement from state police. “While trying to avoid the Chevrolet, the semi driver also lost control and crashed into the ditch.”

Both drivers (sole occupants) were unresponsive when troopers arrived, state police said. Troopers rendered first aid on the scene and both drivers were transported by EMS to Genesys Hospital for serious injuries.

State police are investigating.