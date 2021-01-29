14ºF

Ad

Traffic

Northbound I-75 closed at US-24/Dixie Highway due to crash

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: I-75, Grange Hall Road, Holly Road, US-24, Dixie Highway, Oakland County, Traffic
Crash along northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road on Jan. 29, 2021.
Crash along northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road on Jan. 29, 2021. (WDIV)

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Northbound I-75 is shut down Friday morning at US-24/Dixie Highway in Oakland County due to a crash near Grange Hall Road.

Michigan States Police said the crash happened early Friday morning -- troopers were dispatched about 2:35 a.m. to northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Holly Township.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling northbound on I-75 when they lost control and crashed into the ditch,” reads a statement from state police. “While trying to avoid the Chevrolet, the semi driver also lost control and crashed into the ditch.”

Both drivers (sole occupants) were unresponsive when troopers arrived, state police said. Troopers rendered first aid on the scene and both drivers were transported by EMS to Genesys Hospital for serious injuries.

State police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: