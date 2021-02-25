I-75 restoration to resume in Oakland County, close lanes through weekend

Road work on I-75 is resuming in Oakland County starting Friday and will close all freeway lanes between I-696 and Eight Mile Road over the weekend.

All northbound and southbound I-75 lanes will be closed between I-696 and Eight Mile Road from 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 1 for bridge demolition. During that time, crews will demolish the Shevlin Avenue vehicular and Highland Avenue pedestrian bridges over the freeway in the city of Hazel Park.

On Friday, northbound and southbound ramps will begin closing at 9 p.m. and freeway lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. Officials say all northbound I-75 ramps will be closed from Davison Freeway to Nine Mile Road, and all southbound I-75 ramps will be closed from 14 Mile to Nine Mile roads.

When I-75 lanes reopen on March 1, only two lanes will be open in each direction from just south of Eight Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road, officials said.

During the weekend road closure, I-75 traffic will be rerouted to the following:

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on Eight Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75, and

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-696 to southbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Eight Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

After the weekend closures, some lane and ramp closures will continue through the 2021 construction season in connection with the I-75 road work.

After March 1, eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75 will remain closed, in addition to all entrance and exit ramps along southbound I-75 from south of I-696 to Eight Mile Road.

Also after March 1, all southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto northbound lanes near 13 Mile Road to allow for crews to rebuild the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road, officials said.

You can learn more about the Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-75 modernization project at their website here.

