Stretch of I-275 closing Saturday morning (July 24) for repairs after storms

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

A stretch of I-275 will be closed to traffic between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 as crews work to repair electric and aerial facilities that were damaged during a storm earlier this month.

Michigan State Police said the following ramps to southbound I-275 will be closed at that time:

  • Eastbound I-96 to southbound I-275
  • Southbound M-5 to southbound I-275
  • Westbound I-696 to southbound I-275
  • Northbound M-5 to southbound I-275

Northbound I-275 also will be closed at 8 Mile Road with all northbound traffic diverted onto 8 Mile Road. Ramps (east and west) from 8 Mile Road to northbound I-275 will be closed, too.

