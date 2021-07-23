Stretch of I-275 closing Saturday morning (July 24) for repairs after storms

A stretch of I-275 will be closed to traffic between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24 as crews work to repair electric and aerial facilities that were damaged during a storm earlier this month.

Michigan State Police said the following ramps to southbound I-275 will be closed at that time:

Eastbound I-96 to southbound I-275

Southbound M-5 to southbound I-275

Westbound I-696 to southbound I-275

Northbound M-5 to southbound I-275

Northbound I-275 also will be closed at 8 Mile Road with all northbound traffic diverted onto 8 Mile Road. Ramps (east and west) from 8 Mile Road to northbound I-275 will be closed, too.

