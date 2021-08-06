Partly Cloudy icon
Construction on Utica’s main roads leads to rise in speeding on residential streets

‘They come flying through,’ says Milt Kerner. ‘They don’t pay attention to the stop signs.’

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

With Utica's main roads down to 1 lane, neighborhood speeding has spiked

UTICA, Mich. – Residents in Utica said their neighborhoods are filled with vehicles blowing stop signs and speeding.

The reported rise started Friday morning after more lane closures happened in Macomb County.

Emergency sewer repairs began Friday morning in Utica, on top of construction that was already happening. Hall Road, M-59 and Van Dyke Avenue are down to one lane. Residents said they saw vehicles speeding down side streets and ignoring stop signs almost immediately.

“We’re hoping this is going to be a short-term thing,” said Utica Police Department chief Sean Coady. “Maybe a week or so.”

Resident Milt Kerner said the traffic and potential danger to the children in the area won’t stop until the construction does.

The emergency sewer repair is expected to be completed by Monday, but residents have their doubts, especially with the threat of storms over the weekend.

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

