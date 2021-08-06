Emergency road work scheduled for M-59 in Utica begins Friday

UTICA, Mich. – Emergency work begins Friday morning at one of the busiest intersections in Metro Detroit.

The corner of Hall Road (M-59) and Van Dyke Avenue in Utica, which is already a construction hot spot, now needs more work.

Crews are patching the concrete between Ryan Road and Van Dyke Avenue, and now emergency sewer work is needed to be done at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and M-59.

Eastbound M-59 will be down to one lane from Ryan to Utica roads.

Westbound M-59 is down to one lane from Van Dyke to Ryan Road.

Northbound and southbound Van Dyke will go down to one lane at M-59.

The lane closures due to emergency work will end at about 5 a.m. Monday. Other work done in that area will continue through the end of August.

Watch the full report in the video above.