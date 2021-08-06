Partly Cloudy icon
71º

Traffic

Emergency road work scheduled for M-59 in Utica begins Friday

Construction work begins Friday through Monday

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Utica, Construction, Road Construction, M-59, Van Dyke Avenue, Hall Road, Ryan Road, Utica Road, Macomb County, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, News, Local, Traffic, Traffic News, Construction News
Emergency road work scheduled for M-59 in Utica
Emergency road work scheduled for M-59 in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – Emergency work begins Friday morning at one of the busiest intersections in Metro Detroit.

The corner of Hall Road (M-59) and Van Dyke Avenue in Utica, which is already a construction hot spot, now needs more work.

Crews are patching the concrete between Ryan Road and Van Dyke Avenue, and now emergency sewer work is needed to be done at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and M-59.

  • Eastbound M-59 will be down to one lane from Ryan to Utica roads.
  • Westbound M-59 is down to one lane from Van Dyke to Ryan Road.
  • Northbound and southbound Van Dyke will go down to one lane at M-59.

The lane closures due to emergency work will end at about 5 a.m. Monday. Other work done in that area will continue through the end of August.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email