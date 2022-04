Northbound lanes on a portion of I-275 will be closed through the weekend in Metro Detroit.

All northbound I-275 lanes between I-94 and I-96 will close from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 22, until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 25. All ramps and lanes will be closed to traffic for pothole repairs.

Officials say regular construction operations will resume on Monday.

Learn more about this year’s I-275 construction projects here.

See our live traffic map right here.