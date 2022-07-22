Gratiot Avenue ramps to westbound I-94 will close as part of rebuilding project

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The northbound and southbound Gratiot Avenue (M-3) ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on July 26 as part of the M-3 rebuilding project.

Drivers will be able to enter westbound I-94 from the nearby Little Mack Avenue ramp.

The northbound Gratiot Avenue ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed through late August, while the southbound Gratiot Avenue ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed through mid-September.

Currently, eastbound 14 Mile Road remains closed at Gratiot Avenue through early August. The detour for eastbound 14 Mile Road traffic is to take southbound M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) to eastbound Masonic Boulevard, then northbound Harper Avenue to get back to 14 Mile Road.

Westbound 14 Mile Road will reopen at Gratiot Avenue) later today, Friday, July 22.

This work is part of the second year of the two-year project to rebuild 3 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. The project is expected to be completed by late fall. For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.

