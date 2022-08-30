Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm.

All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.

Police said three electrical poles snapped because of high winds during the storms. Westbound M-14 was closed at Sheldon Road and eastbound lanes were closed at Gotfredson Road.

Westbound drivers can re-enter M-14 at Gotfredson Road. Eastbound drivers can re-enter M-14 at Sheldon Road.

Work was expected to start on the poles Tuesday morning.

View the latest updates from MDOT Metro Detroit in the embedded Twitter profile below: