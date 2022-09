WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Southbound lanes of I-75 at the Gratiot Avenue exit were closed due to a jackknifed semi truck in Wayne County.

The lanes have since reopened. The crash happened before noon on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Semi truck on I-75 on Sept. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

Semi truck on I-75 on Sept. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

Traffic on I-75 on Sept. 21, 2022. (WDIV)

Exit 51B sign for Gratiot Avenue. (WDIV)