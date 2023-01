A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the southbound lanes of I-75 at Gratiot in Wayne County. The crash occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) after a tractor spent out, hit the retaining wall, rupturing its onboard diesel tanks and causing a hazmat situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused the closure of the southbound lanes of I-75 at Gratiot in Wayne County has been cleared.

A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the southbound lanes of I-75 at Gratiot in Wayne County.

The crash occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) after a tractor spent out, hit the retaining wall, rupturing its onboard diesel tanks and causing a hazmat situation

View: Local 4′s live traffic map