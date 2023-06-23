Both directions of I-75 near East Warren Avenue in Detroit closed after crash involving tanker truck

DETROIT – A crash involving multiple vehicles and a tanker truck closed both sides of I-75 near East Warren Avenue in Detroit on Friday.

Michigan State Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. They also said the cab of the tanker truck caught fire during the crash, but the trailer did not catch fire.

HAZMAT crews are working to empty the gasoline from the trailer of the tanker truck. Michigan State Police said once the gasoline is removed then the trailer can be moved.

Police said only one minor injury was reported. The freeway is expected to be closed for hours.