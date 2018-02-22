POTHOLE PATROL: Beech Daly Road between Ford, Joy roads is 'horrendous'

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - In the words of ClickOnDetroit reader Therese Oziemski, "Beech Daly Road between Ford Road and Joy Road is horrendous."

And she has the photos to prove it (see above and below). Oziemski said she damaged one of her tires and a rim thanks to a pothole on Beech Daly Road.

"It's so bad in front of my house that it's difficult for me to leave my driveway and go past my house. All day and night I hear the vehicles hitting the potholes that are getting bigger every day," she said.

If you have a particularly bad stretch of road to report, let us know here. Send me photos, too, if you have them -- dbartkowiak@wdiv.com.

Last year we were able to identify Canton Center Road as the worst offender. The road then underwent $650,000 worth of repairs. So there is a method to this.

These photos are of Beech Daly Road just north of Warren Avenue in Dearborn Heights.

Back in 2014, a pothole on this same stretch of Beech Daly Road was blamed for a motorcycle crash -- read back here.

