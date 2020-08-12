Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 sushi restaurants in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best sushi in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)

Top 10 sushi spots in Metro Detroit:

Xushi Ko (Dearborn) Tom’s Oyster Bar (Royal Oak) Noble Fish (Clawson) Asahi Sushi (Clinton Township) Naruto Sushi (Sterling Heights) Fishbones (Detroit) Sushi Zen (Brighton) Benihana (Multiple Locations) Black Pine Tree Sushi (Southgate) Sushi House (Multiple Locations)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

