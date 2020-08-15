Vote 4 The Best 2020: Top 10 brunch spots in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Who is serving up the best brunch in Metro Detroit in 2020?

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best period for local businesses wrapped up in July -- and the winners are in! All of the winners are voted by Local 4 viewers. (Vote 4 The Best Pets Edition is now open!)

You can view the full list of Vote 4 The Best winners here!

Top 10 brunch spots in Metro Detroit:

Brewligan’s Public House (Trenton) Zeoli’s Modern Italian (Clawson) Truago (Trenton) Gina’s Café (Clinton Township) Nanna’s Kitchen (Wyandotte) The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park) Anna’s House (Multiple Locations) The Pantry Restaurant (Multiple Locations) The Chocolate Gallery Café (Warren) Rochester Brunch House (Rochester)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!

Other Vote 4 The Best winner lists:

You can view the full list of Vote 4 The Best winners here!