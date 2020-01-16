Next winter storm: 5-8 inches of snow this weekend in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – As expected, temperatures in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) early this morning have been slowly falling, and we should be in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

Factor in a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, and wind chills will be in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius) later on.

Also as expected, some lake effect snow bands have set up across the Lower Peninsula, with the most persistent activity being in the Thumb. Elsewhere, periodic snow will reduce visibility every now and then.

Use caution if driving around town today, just in case you run into one of those bands. Better yet, check the radar on the free Local4Casters weather app and to see where they are BEFORE you leave!

Today’s sunrise was at 7:59 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:27 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, wind will settle down to a 5 to 10 mph light breeze from the northwest.

Mostly sunny on Friday…a pretty nice day to end the work week. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) will be pretty easy to take with all of that sunshine.

The Weekend Storm

Clouds rapidly increase Friday night, with snow developing around or a little after midnight. Our Friday evening plans will be fine. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

We’ll wake up to heavy snow falling on Saturday morning, but warmer air coming in will likely change that snow to rain during the afternoon.

Areas from I-94 southward should see something in the range of 3 to 5 inches, with areas north and west of I-94 in the 5 to 8 inch range. However, above freezing afternoon temperatures combined with rain will obviously compact that snow.

The amount of snow that falls won’t be the amount you see on the ground by the end of the day. Highs Saturday should approach 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become quite windy by the end of the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius)…but wind chills between 0 and 5 degrees (-18 to -15 degrees Celsius). The quick freeze after the rain-on-top-of-snow Saturday afternoon will make for a crusty snow on Sunday (and cause icy areas around town…use caution if you’ll be out and about).

Of course, the kids will really need to bundle up, but at least there will be some snow around!