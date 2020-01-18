Metro Detroit Winter Weather Warning: Road conditions, snow emergencies and more

DETROIT – When the snow is done falling Saturday, Metro Detroit is expected to be blanketed in 5-8 inches.

Snow will fall from late Friday into about midday Saturday.

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wasthenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from midnight to noon Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

Because of the forecast, many communities have issued snow emergencies requiring residents to remove their vehicles from the street.

Also, travel is expected to be tricky Saturday.

