Metro Detroit weather: Will overnight snow affect your morning commute?

DETROIT – Looks like a bit less snow on Thursday, but the timing is still not on our side. Expect the worst impacts from this system to be the morning commute on Thursday.

Snow Sneaking In

We’ll see the first of the flakes invading this evening. South Zone locations will see scattered snow showers as soon as 8PM. But most locations won’t see widespread snow until 10-11PM. Snow will continue to stack up overnight, leaving us with 1-3 inches by the end of the morning commute. Highest totals will be in the South Zone

Snowfall Forecast (WDIV)

There may be some breaks during the day Thursday, but generally snow showers will continue through the day, adding an additional inch of accumulation. All the waves along the cold front will be farther south than earlier data was suggesting. So that will make the Thursday night and Friday morning snow, lighter and more widely scattered. It shouldn’t add all that much to our totals. But, it will still be snowing for the PM commute Thursday and the morning drive on Friday.

Weekend Relief

You knew it was probably too good to be true... a completely dry weekend? Well it still looks mostly dry, but there will be a weak disturbance on Sunday that may trigger a flurry. Right now chances are slim, but we couldn’t ignore it. Bottom line... it still looks like most of us will get through the weekend without rain or snow. Let’s keep an eye on Sunday, though.

Temps Trending Up

High temperatures will finish around and just below freezing through the start of the weekend. But next week, our afternoons will be closer to 40. So not a huge warmup, but at least it’s not getting colder.