Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers sticking around, a look ahead to the weekend

DETROIT – A bit more light snow will move through tonight, and another batch tomorrow, but accumulations will be a fresh coating at best. Then it’s on to the weekend, which won’t be completely dry.

Straggling Snow

Expect snow showers through the drive home tonight. These will be lighter than Wednesday night’s debacle. Accumulations will be well under an inch for most of us. The last wave along the cold front will pass by to the southeast on Friday morning, giving us a few additional tenths of an inch. But we will have a northeast wind off of Lake Huron tonight and early Friday.

Lake effect bands will be around in the North Zone, which could add an inch plus to those totals in very isolated stripes. Winds become northerly before noon Friday which will shut down the lake effect machine.

There may be a few lake effect snow showers very late Friday night from Lake Michigan, mainly affecting our West and South Zones. But most of us stay dry until the weekend.

Mostly Dry Weekend

Saturday brings us limited sun and no precipitation. But we have to trade in some mild air to get that. Highs will only reach the mid 20s. Sunday looks mostly dry, but a fairly well-developed system will bring us snow showers after sunset Sunday evening. Milder air may change that to a few raindrops at the end. Whatever the type, it’s gone before the morning drive on Monday.

Temps Rising

Temperatures will be at or above normal all of next week. But the warmest we’ll see is 40 during the middle of the week. That still won’t stop a decent snow chance on Thursday. It looks like a couple inches at best, though.