Metro Detroit weather: Next nuisance snow starts this evening

DETROIT – The strongest part of our next system is going to stay south of us. We're still getting accumulating snow, but it will be a glancing blow.

Snow Rolls In

The timing of this snow has been remarkably consistent through the last few days. We're still expecting the first flakes to fly toward the end of the evening commute in our South Zone. Then the snow spreads north through the evening, but should stay south of M-59 until closer to daybreak on Thursday morning.

That’s when an cold front sweeps in from the northwest, adding energy, moisture and lift to give us our most widespread and persistent snow of the the week. Unfortunately that will be falling during the morning commute.

By the end of the drive, expect 1-2 inches across the area. Highest totals will be in the South Zone.

Snowfall forecast. (WDIV)

Snow showers will become lighter and more widespread through the late morning and afternoon Thursday.

That will slowly allow up to an inch to stack up on top of the morning snow.

So by the end of the day, we should have a total of 1-3 inches on the ground.

Snowfall forecast. (WDIV)

Temps Plummet

While the snow is falling temperatures will dropping sharply through the day. Our high temperature will likely happen at midnight when the mercury will be around 32. Expect 20s for most of the daylight hours, teens during the evening and single digits by daybreak.

Winds will be gusting around 20 mph in the afternoon. They’ll diminish through the night, but won’t be completely calm. So expect below-zero wind chills on Friday morning.

Saturday won’t feel much different, just a few degrees milder. But highs return to 30 in the afternoon Saturday, and peak near 40 for Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

So just think of the quick recovery when your teeth are chattering on Friday and Saturday morning.

