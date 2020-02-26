Metro Detroit weather: Last wave of snow will impact evening rush hour

DETROIT – More snow is moving into Metro Detroit this Wednesday afternoon and evening as more of a nuisance than a big problem as we are under a Winter Weather Advisory through the evening hours tonight.

That means traveling will be impacted most as roads will be wet, slick, and snow covered at times. We only expect another 2-3” tops through the rest of the day and it will be more snow with fewer breaks in the action moving forward.

Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s will feel much cooler as winds N 7-17 gust at times 20-25 mph. Bundle up, and pack your patience as you head out at any time today.

Thursday

Cold air will keep pumping in tonight and for the next couple of days, and we will be waking up to single digit wind chills first thing Thursday morning for most of Metro Detroit. Temps will be in the 20s all day tomorrow and the winds WNW 15-25 mph with stronger gusts, will keep it feeling bitter cold all day.

A few snow showers and possible snow squalls will be blowing off Lake Michigan especially in the afternoon Thursday. That can lead to a quick coating of snow on the roads and reduce visibility temporarily.

Friday and weekend

Friday will be bitter cold again with teens in the morning and mid to upper 20s for highs. We should see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries, but it’s still a bit breezy and will feel colder as we slowly warm heading into this weekend.

We will see very seasonally cool conditions this weekend with clouds to sunshine Saturday with highs in the lower 30s, and a pretty sun and cloud mix Sunday with highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s. Rain moves in late Monday and Tuesday next week as temps flirt with 50F.

Remember, your best weather tool any day is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

