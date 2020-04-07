Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Track live radar, updates from Ben Bailey

DETROIT – Severe weather is expected on Tuesday night across Southeast Michigan. We’re tracking the latest.

(Track live radar and periodic live updates from Ben Bailey in the video player above)

7:30 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of southeast Michigan, with the exception for Sanilac County. Threats include large hail, scattered very large hail, isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Remember a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing tornadoes, however biggest threat will be hail 1-2″ in diameter. Know your safe zone. Interior room at the lowest level is the safest place you could be during a severe weather event.

Make sure you have more than one way to get weather watches and warnings... Download the Local4Casters app on your phone, Local 4 on TV, NOAA Weather Radio, ClickOnDetroit.com are all good choices. Most of all, make sure you are actually monitoring these during these 5 hours.

Charge your phones, tablets and other electronics. Know the safest room in your home.

Latest weather alerts in Southeast Michigan:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.