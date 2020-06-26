Northern Michigan weather forecast: Severe threat is shifting farther south

Yesterday I highlighted the severe storm potential for northern Michigan this weekend.

And while the threat isn’t zero, there is a much greater chance that most of the severe storms will track farther south, and not impact nearly as much of the Up North area as it appeared just 24 hours ago.

If you are driving up north this afternoon and evening, I strongly urge you to keep a frequent eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s radar. You don’t want to be caught driving into any storms that do develop and, right now, it appears that the best chance to get some strong or severe storms is from Saginaw southward…so whether you’re heading up 75, 127, 131 or 31, you are at risk.

Northern Michigan weather radar forecast June 26, 2020 (WDIV)

If our radar shows that you are getting close to a storm, exit the freeway and seek sturdy shelter. Are you are one of the few people who doesn’t have our app? Just go to your app store and search “WDIV” -- you’ll see it right there. And best of all, the nation’s best weather app is free. Think about this: you will have live radar in the palm of your hand. Plus, the app follows you and, when you wake up each morning, will give you the current conditions and forecast for wherever you are! (Even in Europe, by the way).

Another thing to remember if you are leaving Friday morning and will be at your vacation spot this afternoon is to take your weather radio with you. We were not able to do our annual weather radio events this year due to the COVID pandemic, but our basic Midland Weather Radio is still available at Meijer.

Don’t forget that you can program your radio for any county in the nation, and even in Ontario. Make sure you have fresh batteries in it, in case you lose power.

Rest of weekend forecast

Once those storms move out Friday night, we should be dry for the rest of the weekend, with highs Saturday in the 70s (coolest near Lake Superior), and low 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows in the 50s means you’ll have great sleeping weather!

As for next week, and I hope you’re sitting down because you may not believe this, Up North could remain dry all the way through next week, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. I don’t know that I ever remember this outstanding of an Up North forecast for a big holiday week.

Enjoy!