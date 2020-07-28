Metro Detroit weather forecast: Temperatures to stay consistent this week

DETROIT – Even though most of us didn’t get appreciable rain on Monday, those who did were in the most drought-stricken areas. There’s more in the forecast, but it’s not much.

Some Rain Ahead

After midnight through Wednesday morning, a disturbance will scare up some showers (possibly a rumble) in our North Zone primarily.

Then, after sunset, rain chances migrate south through the area during the day. The amounts aren’t impressive and any activity will be fairly scattered. But something is better than nothing.

Thursday through Saturday we can’t completely rule out a shower, but the vast majority of us will get nothing. Finally, a better organized system arrives from the south on Sunday. Right now, it looks like the South Zone has the best chance of getting wet. But five days is too far down the road to get cute with timing and placement of the showers.

Staying Comfortable

Temperatures will be consistent through the week, running near normal. Humidity will stay at noticeable levels too.

Even with a slight uptick in moisture on Sunday, it still won’t feel as thick as Monday did. We should cool by a few degrees early next week, but it won’t be a huge departure.

Goodbye July

Friday will be the last day of a sultry month. But for as much heat as we’ve endured, we set no daily temperature records and were never double digits above normal.

We just never got an extended break from it. 30 of 31 days will be at or above normal (but Thursday may be a close call).

This has been the sixth hottest July on record, and even though we may fall a spot or two by the end of the work week, it will still be a top ten finish.

