Metro Detroit weather: Dusting of snow before coldest high temperatures so far

DETROIT – Temperatures will dive even further Tuesday to our coldest high of the season. But before we get there, some of us are in for a dusting of snow.

There is sunshine and warmer temperatures beyond, though.

Flakes fly

Storm Tracker 4 is monitoring an area of rain and snow crossing Lake Michigan and heading here. After sunset, expect rain showers that will quickly transition to some light snow through about midnight.

South Zone spots might see a few straggling flakes beyond that, but the overnight should be dry for the majority of us. Expect some minor patches of snow to stick on mailboxes, patio furniture, etc. But we’re not expecting it to remain on pavement when we wake up in the morning.

Even colder

Sunshine got us to the mid-40s on Monday afternoon, but we won’t be close to that mark Tuesday.

Colder air behind our evening flakes will keep highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday. That will be our coldest high temperature so far this season.

Lows Tuesday night will fall to the mid-20s in the Metro Zone, and there won’t be much cloud cover or a breeze around. We might get a few teens in parts of the West and North zones by Wednesday morning!

Weekend issue

Models are showing a good deal of rain for the weekend, but there’s some question about where the front ends up that will focus those persistent showers.

If we get soaked, at least it will be with milder air (highs in the mid-50s). But if the front stays south, we’ll get much less rain with temperatures closer to normal.

