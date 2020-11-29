Snow predicted for Monday in Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – A sunny and mild weekend in Metro Detroit is coming to a close as winter weather quickly approaches.

By Monday morning, rain and snow will reach across Metro Detroit.

The next system is coming in from the south which, combined with air coming off of Lake Huron, will create a mix of rain, a little snow and wet roadways Monday morning.

By midday Monday, the storm will intensify. Its center will still be to our east, so those farther west in Michigan won’t see as much precipitation. The mix of rain and snow will continue through the lunch hour on Monday.

Shortly after the workday will come the snow and slush. The snow may melt at first, but that won’t last long.

Monday afternoon will be snowy and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

The bulk of heavier snowfall will reach Metro Detroit on Monday night and last through Tuesday morning. This is when we’ll receive the most significant accumulation of snow. Snowfall rates will be between one and 2 inches per hour at times before dawn on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be snowy and cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon temperatures in the low and middle 30s. The region is expected to accumulate between two to five inches of snow by the time the storm leaves Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the 30s each afternoon. Lows will be in the 20s each night and early morning. It will be dry, so it will allow plenty of time to clean up after the wintry weather.

