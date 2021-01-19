Metro Detroit weather: Light snow accumulations on the way

Little snow now

DETROIT – Snow showers didn’t have much luck making across the state during the first half of Tuesday. But expect them to arrive this evening, especially south of 8 Mile. These will be moderate at times, giving us accumulations of around 1 inch, maybe slightly more in parts of the South Zone. But they’re gone shortly after midnight, leaving us dry Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will feature some lake effect snow showers. Accumulations here will be minor as well, likely less than an inch in most areas.

More snow later

And after a dry weekend, we’re keeping a close eye on Monday. Wherever this system ends up, it will likely leave multiple inches of snow in its wake. But there are still some big variations in the storms track among computer models. Nevertheless, expect enough snow to shovel.

Since the storm is nearly a week away, that’s about as precise as we should be right now, given the variation in the data. There’s also a question of how long it lasts. Whether we see it pull away late Monday, or continue getting dumped on Tuesday. A lot to watch here.

One mild day

Temperatures will remain close to normal for the entire forecast, with the exception of Thursday. Some sunshine and warmer air will get us to 40 in the afternoon. It will be breezy then as well. We go right back to clouds and cooler numbers for Friday.

Remember we’re on day 21 of a days-above-normal streak. Saturday may snap that, with a rare below normal start in the teens and highs not reaching 30.

