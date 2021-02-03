Metro Detroit Weather: Significant stretch of winter weather on the horizon

DETROIT – The coldest air in two years is headed our way…so today and Thursday will be great days to get a bunch of errands done, fill the car with gas, etc., as you won’t want to be outside in the weather we’ll have this weekend and beyond.

Enjoy today’s sunshine…it’ll be a spectacular day, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). A northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, however, will keep afternoon wind chills in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), but we can handle that…especially with that big golden orb up there in the clear blue sky.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:51 p.m.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

We may start Thursday with partial sun, but we’ll then become cloudy. Snow will develop either late in the afternoon, or early Thursday evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) in the afternoon, and then rise a couple of more degrees Thursday evening.

Ad

Snow amounts Thursday evening are highly dependent upon how much (if any) of the snow mixes with or changes to rain or freezing rain. Right now, I’m thinking an inch or two for the southeastern half of the area, and two-to-three inches for the northwestern half of the area. It will also become windy Thursday night, with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Once the first of two Arctic cold fronts crosses the area Thursday night, temps will plummet…we’ll probably start Friday in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), with temps then falling to near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) Friday afternoon. Scattered snow is possible on Friday, as west winds gusting over 40 mph cross Lake Michigan. That wind will also keep wind chills around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) Friday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a snow shower possible Friday night, and lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday, with highs barely making it to 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), and wind chills around zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Some light snow may develop later Saturday night, with lows not far from zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

Light snow is possible Sunday morning…at this point, I don’t expect much accumulation. Highs in the mid-to-upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with wind chills between zero and -5 degrees (-18 to -21 degrees Celsius).

The coldest part of this Arctic air mass arrives on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius), and wind chills between -10 and -15 (-26 to -23 degrees Celsius).

Flood Warning

The Flood Warning continues until 10:00 a.m. for the St. Clair River between Algonac and the mouth of Lake Huron, as ice blockages have caused a rapid rise in river levels. Remain alert if you are in this area.