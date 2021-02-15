Metro Detroit weather: 2 waves of snowfall to hit by Tuesday

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from midnight Sunday until noon on Tuesday.

A flood warning is also in effect along the St. Clair River.

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

The storm that is bringing snow and ice as far south as southern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will become a big snow storm for southern Michigan on Monday. Two waves of snow will arrive, with lighter snow on Sunday and heavier snow late on Monday. Get your snow shovels and snow throwers ready.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. Scattered flurries are possible before midnight.

Two rounds of snow on the way

There are two rounds of snow arriving in Detroit and southeast Michigan beginning late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Round 1

The first round arrives after midnight Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits as light snow showers cross the region. Much of the snow will have slowed by Monday morning, with 1 to 3 inches possible by mid-morning.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Highs will be in the middle teens.

Round 2

The second round of snow will impact the region late beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The snow will be more widespread and intense. By the end of Tuesday morning, an additional 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation are possible.

A grand total of 6 to 9 or 10 inches of snow is possible. The greater amounts of snow (7 to 10 inches) will be more likely in areas closer to the big lakes and the Detroit River and St. Clair River (from Port Huron through Mt. Clemens, Monroe and Luna Pier). Lower snow accumulations, which will still be significant (5 to 8 inches), will be in neighborhoods much farther north and west of Detroit (Livingston County through Flint, Lapeer and Sandusky).

The week ahead

Tuesday will be very cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper teens.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

